Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

ROIV has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 2,991.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

