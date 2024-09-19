Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 50%

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shot up 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 171,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 138,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Up 50.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The firm has a market cap of C$4.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.96.

Get Rokmaster Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rokmaster Resources

In other news, Director John Martin Mirko purchased 1,298,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,450.00. Insiders have bought 1,734,000 shares of company stock worth $43,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rokmaster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rokmaster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.