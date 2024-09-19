Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CFO Dan Jedda Sells 1,000 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,814. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Roku by 17.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Roku by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie lowered their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

