Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.40 and last traded at $75.67. Approximately 930,436 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,574,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Roku from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

Roku Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 15,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,159,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,389,805. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 51,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $90,386,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roku by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

