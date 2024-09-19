Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.51

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.51 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 38540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Get Rollins alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROL

Rollins Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.02 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,010.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,999.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at $256,862,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,075,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rollins by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,468,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,804,000 after buying an additional 1,690,668 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,688,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,744,000 after buying an additional 855,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,259,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.