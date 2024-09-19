Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.96

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 3950558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Up 6.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

