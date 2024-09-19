Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 48800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Romios Gold Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01.
About Romios Gold Resources
Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Golden Triangle Area project covering an area of 45,105 hectares located in British Columbia; and 20% interest in the Thunder Bay silver district project comprising 87 claims covering an area of 1,853 hectares located in northwestern Ontario.
