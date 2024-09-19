Roper Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, October 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Roper Technologies has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $19.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $10.79 on Thursday, hitting $560.72. 217,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,701. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $547.82 and its 200 day moving average is $545.11.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

