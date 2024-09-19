Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Capco Asset Management LLC

Capco Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 3.3% of Capco Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capco Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $549.93 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $547.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

