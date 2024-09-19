Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 497.6% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,092,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.93 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

