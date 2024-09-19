Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ROP. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.93 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $547.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.