Roscan Gold (CVE:ROS) Shares Up 5%

Roscan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS – Get Free Report) rose 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,289,413 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 497,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Roscan Gold Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$41.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

