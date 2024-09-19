Roth Capital Comments on The Progressive Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research note issued on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.15 EPS.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PGR
Progressive Stock Performance
NYSE PGR opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $137.59 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.38 and a 200-day moving average of $216.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,751,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,703,318,000 after buying an additional 285,070 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Progressive by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,922,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Progressive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,885,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $778,199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,577,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive
In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total transaction of $9,281,827.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,105 shares in the company, valued at $110,665,641.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,704 shares of company stock worth $33,367,408. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.