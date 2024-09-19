Roth Mkm Lowers Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to Neutral

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

VSTO has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Aegis upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VSTO

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.4 %

VSTO opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $41.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 12.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 262.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 36,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.