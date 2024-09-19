Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI)

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded High Tide to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11. High Tide has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that High Tide will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. JW Asset Management LLC grew its position in High Tide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in High Tide by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 51,741 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in High Tide by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

