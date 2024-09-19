Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. 1,866 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.86.

Roundhill Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.

