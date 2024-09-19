Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 233.3% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE RCL opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $173.40. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.72.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.31.
Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Caribbean Cruises
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.