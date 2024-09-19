Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royalty Pharma will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPRX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 5,215.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

