RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth $80,594,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after buying an additional 677,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $42,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research boosted their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 17,570 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total value of $2,018,265.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,463,273.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The stock has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $123.70.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

