RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in RTX were worth $10,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in RTX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Down 0.6 %

RTX opened at $118.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $123.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Melius Research raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

