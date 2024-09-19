Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.10 Per Share

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ruffer Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON RICA opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.67) on Thursday. Ruffer Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 260.86 ($3.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 289.50 ($3.82). The stock has a market cap of £980.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1,328.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 276.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 272.55.

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Ruffer Investment news, insider Colleen McHugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.69) per share, with a total value of £13,950 ($18,428.01). 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.