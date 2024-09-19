Ryan Berry Sells 12,500 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $1,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 376,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,162,788.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, September 16th, Ryan Berry sold 12,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $1,855,250.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Ryan Berry sold 1 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $144.01.

On Monday, September 9th, Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Ryan Berry sold 57,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total value of $8,092,550.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $4.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.60. 1,118,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $157.53.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Ares Management by 717.6% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 29,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Management from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.42.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

