Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.86

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.86 and last traded at $146.17, with a volume of 13804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on R. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Vertical Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Stock Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.29. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at $6,656,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.