Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 2.00% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $119,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,248,000 after acquiring an additional 226,547 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after acquiring an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $11,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $103.79 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

