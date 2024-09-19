S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Trading Up 0.9%

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 45.26 ($0.60) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.59). 2,751,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,567,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.62 ($0.59).

S4 Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of £273.24 million, a PE ratio of -4,500.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 53.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 50.51.

Insider Transactions at S4 Capital

In related news, insider Mary Basterfield sold 36,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70), for a total transaction of £19,236.35 ($25,411.29). Insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Further Reading

