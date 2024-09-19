Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 315,074 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,339,170 shares in the company, valued at $413,383,599.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.

On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.

On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 291,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,108. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0864 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284,634 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $352,000.

About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

