Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 315,074 Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 315,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,602.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,339,170 shares in the company, valued at $413,383,599.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 31,631 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.33 per share, for a total transaction of $231,855.23.
- On Friday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,643 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $224,306.76.
- On Wednesday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,524 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $607,219.48.
- On Monday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,418 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $262,937.96.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,903 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85.
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $850,961.00.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 291,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,108. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 251.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 397,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 284,634 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 2,739,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after acquiring an additional 356,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the second quarter valued at $352,000.
About BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
