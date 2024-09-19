Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

