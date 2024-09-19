Sabre Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 50,454 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,097% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,297 call options.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other news, EVP Roshan Mendis bought 19,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,115,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,139,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Trading Up 0.9 %

Sabre stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82. Sabre has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

