Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Safe and Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) and Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Ellington Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe and Green Development N/A -275.24% -66.07% Ellington Financial 103.55% 9.76% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Safe and Green Development and Ellington Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe and Green Development $91,978.00 42.85 -$4.20 million N/A N/A Ellington Financial $282.97 million 3.95 $84.81 million $0.64 20.54

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ellington Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Safe and Green Development.

2.6% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.6% of Ellington Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Safe and Green Development shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Ellington Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Safe and Green Development and Ellington Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe and Green Development 0 0 0 0 N/A Ellington Financial 0 2 4 0 2.67

Ellington Financial has a consensus price target of $13.85, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Ellington Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Financial is more favorable than Safe and Green Development.

Summary

Ellington Financial beats Safe and Green Development on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safe and Green Development

Safe and Green Development Corporation operates as a real estate development company. It focuses on building single and multifamily projects. The company was formerly known as SGB Development Corp. and changed its name to Safe and Green Development Corporation in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a subsidiary of Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial Inc., through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S. government agency or the U.S. government-sponsored entity; residential mortgage loans; commercial mortgage-backed securities; and commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt. It also provides collateralized loan obligations; mortgage-related and non-mortgage-related derivatives; corporate debt and equity securities; corporate loans; and other strategic investments; and consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer and commercial assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Ellington Financial LLC was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

