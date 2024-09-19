Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Holdings Raised by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,397 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.89% of Saia worth $111,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,465,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Saia by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,559,000 after acquiring an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Saia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Saia by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,425,000 after acquiring an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Saia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $444.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $414.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.26 and a 12-month high of $628.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Saia from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Saia

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.