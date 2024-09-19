Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 13,547 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total value of $621,536.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 306,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $47.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.48 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

