Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 12,206 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.54, for a total transaction of $568,067.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 418,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,480,666.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Samsara Stock Performance
IOT opened at $47.56 on Thursday. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.
Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,433,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Samsara by 18.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,326 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Samsara by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,101,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,930,000 after purchasing an additional 500,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,228,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,225,000 after buying an additional 243,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Samsara Company Profile
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.
