Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Trading Up 9.6%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.70. 367,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,305,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 7.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.12.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 437,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,883,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 639,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

