Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 150.63% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE STC traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$3.99. 92,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a PE ratio of 997.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.99. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of C$2.53 and a 1-year high of C$5.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Nenad Corbic sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.23, for a total value of C$25,291.00.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

