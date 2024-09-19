Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.20. Approximately 61,667 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5,486% from the average daily volume of 1,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Sangoma Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions. The firm’s CaaS offerings include Unified Communications as a Service, SIP Trunking as a Service, Contact Center as a Service, Desktop as a Service, Communications Platform as a Service, Fax as a Service, Video Meetings as a Service, Device as a Service, and Access Control as a Service.

