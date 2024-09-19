Sanjay Gajendra Sells 76,701 Shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) insider Sanjay Gajendra sold 76,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $3,476,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,748,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.5 %

Astera Labs stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.13. 3,504,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,136. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $95.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $127,268,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,141,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.