Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sanofi by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 934,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 169,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,949 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

