SAP (NYSE:SAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $230.19

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $230.19 and last traded at $229.00, with a volume of 782897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $221.88.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SAP from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.28 and a 200 day moving average of $198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 17.5% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

