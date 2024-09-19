Sarah (Carolyn) Kay Buys 2,000 Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB) Stock

National Australia Bank Limited (ASX:NAB – Get Free Report) insider Sarah (Carolyn) Kay purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$38.73 ($26.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,464.00 ($52,340.54).

Sarah (Carolyn) Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Sarah (Carolyn) Kay acquired 2,000 shares of National Australia Bank stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$36.96 ($24.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,920.00 ($49,945.95).

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Sarah (Carolyn) Kay bought 2,000 shares of National Australia Bank stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$35.44 ($23.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$70,880.00 ($47,891.89).

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

