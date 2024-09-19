Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $280.25 and last traded at $262.08. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.35.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

