Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading Down 3%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
Sasol Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31.
Sasol Company Profile
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.