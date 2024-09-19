Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives $67.00 Average PT from Analysts

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.2 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after buying an additional 51,637 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

