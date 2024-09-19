Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLB. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

SLB stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.48. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 396,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,726,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 788,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,217,000 after acquiring an additional 64,974 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

