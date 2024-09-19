Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Down 0.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $57.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Schlumberger traded as low as $41.28 and last traded at $41.31. 2,322,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,763,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the first quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

