Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Trading Up 1.7%

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.11 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 2,732,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 10,723,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Dbs Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

