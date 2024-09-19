Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Hits New 1-Year High at $54.55

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.55 and last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 30636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.17.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHK. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,108,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 137,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 25,358 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,210,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

