Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.08

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.08 and last traded at $36.97, with a volume of 41740 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. American Trust increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 459.9% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 261,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 214,999 shares during the last quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $16,104,000.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.