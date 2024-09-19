Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 50,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 30,023 shares.The stock last traded at $69.56 and had previously closed at $69.07.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $799.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $65.90.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 385.4% during the 1st quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 27,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares during the period.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.