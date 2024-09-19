Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.94

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.94 and last traded at $40.92, with a volume of 1183967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab International Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,148,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,080,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,378,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

