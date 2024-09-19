Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.30

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $48.30 and last traded at $47.60, with a volume of 64293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.69.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 164,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after buying an additional 53,349 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 541.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after purchasing an additional 252,991 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,351,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,627,000 after purchasing an additional 395,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,896,000 after purchasing an additional 640,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

